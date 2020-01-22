AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $750,000 in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYX traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,965. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -731.90, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total value of $1,212,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $3,636,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

