AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $127.89. 881,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

