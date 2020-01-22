AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $779,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 922,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $104.49. 5,031,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

