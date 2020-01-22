AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. RPM International makes up about 0.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. 621,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,879. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

