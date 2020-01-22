Aeon Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $179.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00750052 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001808 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

