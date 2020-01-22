Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Insider Sells $14,800.00 in Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 400 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $14,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas T. Sheehy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00.

AIMT stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIMT shares. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.