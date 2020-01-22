Aion Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Kucoin. In the last week, Aion has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, RightBTC, Koinex, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

