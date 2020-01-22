Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) is Barton Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 4.3% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 522,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $15,560,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 98.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 275,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 136,623 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $4,328,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 97,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

AL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 11,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,677. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

