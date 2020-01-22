Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $955.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 81,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 118,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.