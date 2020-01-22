Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.98. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 139,386 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Aquino bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

