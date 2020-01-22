Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.71.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 82.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Albany International by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albany International by 29.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.