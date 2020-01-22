Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,944 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 839,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,399,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

