ALEXIUM INTL GR/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ALEXIUM INTL GR/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AXXIY stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. ALEXIUM INTL GR/S has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

About ALEXIUM INTL GR/S

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia and the United States. The company offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

