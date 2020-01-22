Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.19

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.19 and last traded at C$55.15, with a volume of 80704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.63.

AP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$58.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

