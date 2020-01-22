Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.42.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $118.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

