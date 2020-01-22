Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.66, 21,241 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit