Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Trading Up 0.2%

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.66, 21,241 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter.

