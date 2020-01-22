Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Decreased by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altria Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,368,000 after purchasing an additional 691,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 2,939,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

