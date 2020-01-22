Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,180.56.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,826.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

