Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,180.56.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,897.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,826.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,816.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

