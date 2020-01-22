Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $646,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 3,772,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,149. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

