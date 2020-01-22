Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 745,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,255,000. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 4.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 27.09% of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Shares of JPMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

