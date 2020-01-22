Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,143,000 after buying an additional 954,690 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 260,753 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 125,755 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 350,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 97,561 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $56.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

