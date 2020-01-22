Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,390 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 23,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Amarin stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 6,563,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -104.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

