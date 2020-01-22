Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.86

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 3783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Amdocs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

