American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Boosted by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 968.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $99.98. 1,939,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

