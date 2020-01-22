American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

