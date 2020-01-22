American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

