Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.76-3.84 EPS.

APH stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $16,153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,153,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

