Analysts Anticipate Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

BCEL stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 16,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

