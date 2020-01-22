Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post sales of $15.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.56 million and the highest is $15.91 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $13.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $61.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.82 million to $63.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $67.63 million, with estimates ranging from $61.81 million to $70.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,614. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

