Analysts Anticipate Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iheartmedia in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Iheartmedia stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Iheartmedia has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29.

