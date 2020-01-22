Analysts Anticipate Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Natus Medical an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

