Analysts Anticipate Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Titan International by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 99.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,015. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $235.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.