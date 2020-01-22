Analysts Expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce $140.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.17 million. Cactus posted sales of $139.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $628.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.34 million to $631.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $609.94 million, with estimates ranging from $606.23 million to $613.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $11,423,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth about $5,838,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cactus by 141.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 235,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

