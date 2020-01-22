Analysts Expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.52). H & R Block posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.34 on Friday. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

