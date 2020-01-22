Analysts Expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.33). MorphoSys posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 million.

Separately, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MOR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 145,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,516. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

