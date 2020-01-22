Analysts Set Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Target Price at $47.67

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. 51,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.