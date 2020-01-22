Analysts Set Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) PT at $24.00

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Trueblue by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 83,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trueblue has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

