Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Receives GBX 224.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224 ($2.95).

APF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Vanessa Dennett purchased 4,800 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,264 ($12,186.27). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 10,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($25,388.06). Insiders have acquired 24,920 shares of company stock worth $4,798,480 over the last quarter.

APF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 181.50 ($2.39). The company had a trading volume of 69,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.14. The company has a market cap of $332.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.