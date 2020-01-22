ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Tops $80,327.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a total market cap of $80,327.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.03521920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

