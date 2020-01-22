AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 52-Week High at $212.83

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.83 and last traded at $212.02, with a volume of 173016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.24.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

