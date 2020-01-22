Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $44.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

