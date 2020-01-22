Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.32. Aphria shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 362,103 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APHA. Bank of America began coverage on Aphria in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

