Appleton Group LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 9.9% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 283,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

