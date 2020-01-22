Appleton Group LLC Invests $259,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.17.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,698,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.