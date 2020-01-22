Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,375,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 4,024,621 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Several analysts have commented on AGTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

