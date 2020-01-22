Arcblock Market Cap Hits $13.77 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, DDEX, Huobi and DragonEX. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $7.77 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.03621811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, BitMart, CoinBene, Bithumb, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Huobi, DragonEX, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.