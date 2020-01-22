Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $12.45. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 58,870 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

