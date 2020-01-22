Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.09

Shares of Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.09 ($2.19) and last traded at A$3.06 ($2.17), with a volume of 145669 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.06 ($2.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arena REIT No 1’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

