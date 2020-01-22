argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

ARGX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

